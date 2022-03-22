MTN SA expands digital learning

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN is broadening access to digital learning in classrooms across South Africa.

The mobile operator’s foundation has launched such a training programme for education assistants.

It follows the launch of the MTN Online School last year.

With this latest move, MTN Foundation is ramping up educator training support in 2022 as a key component of integrating information and communications technology into the education system, especially into hard-to-reach rural areas.

In addition, MTN’s Back to School initiatives during 2022 include the training of 82 353 educator assistants on how to use the MTN Online School platform.

Training has commenced and runs until March 25.

The training includes giving teachers access to the MTN online platform, training assessments, live support, and the provision of a learning manual as well as certificates of training.

“Broadening access to digital learning, tools and skills are critical to giving students the ability to benefit from the advantages of the modern, digital world,” said Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi, General Manager of the MTN SA Foundation.

“Having the cutting-edge platform in place is just the first step – what is equally important is ensuring teachers are well equipped to train, inspire and guide students on their exciting digital learning journey.”

MTN’s initiatives for the schooling sector is anchored in the National Development Plan.

The blueprint recognises that education offers opportunities for social mobility, equity, social justice and democracy.

It also aligns with with department’s education action plan, and notably the Professional Development Framework for Digital Learning, the Integrated Strategic Planning Framework for Teacher Education and Development in South Africa 2011-2025.

“Our initiatives will be broadened further in the year ahead as we continue to ensure SA’s children are given every opportunity to succeed and reach their dreams,” Mtunzi-Hairwadzi concluded.

– CAJ News