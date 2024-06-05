Zambia champions AI in national development plan

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA is intensifying the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its National Development Plan (NDP).

This excitement builds in the Southern African country as it prepares for the upcoming Future of AI in Africa 2024 Global Summit and Expo.

It is scheduled for June 25-27 in the capital Lusaka.

Minister of Science and Technology, Felix Mutati, highlighted that integrating AI would boost all key sectors identified in the 8th NDP, a plan that prioritises the growth and development of agriculture, mining, manufacturing and tourism.

“AI applications can revolutionize agriculture by optimizing crop yields, identifying plant diseases early on, and promoting sustainable water management,” Mutati explained.

It is anticipated that AI can enhance mineral exploration and resource management, leading to increased efficiency and safety in mining operations.

Mutati said integrating AI into manufacturing processes can optimize production lines, improve product quality and reduce waste.

“AI-powered chatbots and personalized recommendations can enhance the visitor experience and boost tourism revenue.”

It is against this backdrop the minister has announced a public lecture on the prospects of AI in transforming Zambia.

This initiative, organized by Compu-Connect Education, the University of Lusaka, and the Ministry of Technology and Science, will be held at a date to be announced but before the Future of AI in Africa expo.

“This public lecture offers a valuable opportunity for Zambians to gain insights into how AI can transform key sectors (of economy) and contribute to the nation’s development as envisioned in the 8th NDP,” Mutati said.

– CAJ News