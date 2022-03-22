Opposition snubs CAR peace dialogue

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic

CAR Bureau

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – THE withdrawal of key opposition parties from dialogue is a major blow to the attainment of peace in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The parties at the weekend withdrew from the process that started on Monday, citing lack of inclusivity.

Mankeur Ndiaye, the Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA) confirmed the setback to the UN.

According to the envoy, the dialogue remains an important opportunity for the volatile Central African country.

He called on all those involved to work towards a historic compromise to allow the dialogue to bring about a consensus to help move the country forward. The dialogue is expected to conclude on March 27.

A spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, retained confidence the process will address issues such as peace and security, governance, the rule of law and the strengthening of institutions.

CAR is emerging from years of unrest, caused by rival Islamist groups and Christian extremists.

The government of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, in power since 2016, has battled to bring stability as former rebel groups violate a peace agreement secured in 2019.

MINUSCA was deployed in 2014.

– CAJ News