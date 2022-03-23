OPPO, rain roll out 5G routers

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africans can now access fifth-generation (5G) routers after a partnership between a leading global smart device brand and data-only network firm.

OPPO and rain, respectively, sealed the partnership.

OPPO has expanded its product range in South Africa with its 5G CPE T1a router as it continues to grow its Internet of Things (IOT) portfolio.

“At OPPO we continue to build our IOT product range as well as our ecosystem,” said Liam Faurie, Head of Operations & Go-to Markets of OPPO South Africa.

The executive said OPPO would continue to combine cutting-edge technologies with aesthetically appealing designs to help consumers attain intelligent and enjoyable lives.

“5G is a foundational component of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). OPPO will continue to bring in 5G products to ensure smoother and faster connections,” Faurie stated.

The router is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 flagship 5G chipset.

Customers can download content ten times faster on 5G when compared to a 4G connection.

The router supports the latest WiFi 6 standard capable of higher stream rates and a wider range.

“We are excited to be partnering with Rain with its cutting-edge technology and to launch our first 5G CPE T1a product with them in South Africa,” Faurie concluded.

– CAJ News