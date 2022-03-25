Gaming alters Joburg from mineral to digital economy

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GAMING has emerged as a great means to create educational and employment opportunities in South Africa, at a time of economic hardships.

Thus, game developers and esports fans are the target of a new monthly event aimed at enabling them take their digital dreams further.

The Tshimologong Precinct and Ekasi Esports will host an inaugural eSports Day on March 26.

It will be the first of events hosted every last Saturday of each month.

Johannesburg’s digital innovation ecosystem centred on Braamfontein and the country’s only gaming and esports collective focused on township youth, respectively, are positioned to showcase gaming as a career and lifestyle choice.

“Tshimologong is helping transform Joburg from a minerals-based to a mind-based economy,” said Perfect Zikhali, Managing Director of Ekasi Esports.

“On the same day we are launching our first collaboration with the Precinct, there are events dedicated to robotics, coding and more on the same street.”

Zikhali said the Tshimologong monthly Ekasi Esports Days will contribute towards the growth of locally-developed games by providing a platform for local developers to showcase their games to a live audience and receive immediate feedback.

The event is set for the vibrant and youthful Braamfontein suburb of Johannesburg.

Aside from the showcasing of games in development, tournaments, round tables and industry-focused discussions led by local gaming and esports movers and shakers will be held.

Zikhali said Ekasi is a collective committed to furthering township youths’ presence in the virtual world.

“Key to this is establishing visibility in the bricks and mortar world. In this regard, we are pleased to be really ramping up our real-world activities in 2022.”

The launch of the monthly Tshimologong Esports Days follows hot on the heels of another recent Ekasi Esports innovation that saw the gaming collective partner with the Western Cape Department of Health on a vaccination drive.

“In South Africa, gaming can be a force for good and a powerful way to create educational and employment opportunities, and mostly importantly, hope for the future,” Zikhali concluded.

– CAJ News