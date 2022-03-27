Ukrainian war reveals biblical vanity of vanities

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

ALL prophecies that our Lord Jesus Christ foretold have either happened, are taking place or will definitely occur sooner than later.

It depends on which side of life you believe in, whether you believe in light or darkness.

This True Gospel, which strongly believes in honouring the Creator of heaven and earth, who is Jehovah God, is observing all signs the word of Jehovah teaches.

Jesus Christ forewarned us centuries ago on Matthew 6:19 of the New Living Translation, when he stated: “Don’t store up treasures here on earth, where moths eat them and rust destroys them, and where thieves break in and steal.”

This scripture vividly reminds me about the war that has broken out in Ukraine, which is in conflict with Russia.

I have witnessed one most important prophecies of Jesus Christ unfolding in this war.

One wonders if fellow brethren have noted it.

As Ukrainian refugees flee their country, which is under heavy military bombardment from Moscow, one thing struck me.

Everyone – the rich and the poor, celebrities and vagabonds, old and young, educated or uneducated – is fleeing Ukraine.

All flee without their cherished possessions.

The rich have left without their posh cars, expensive mansions and lucrative farms.

They have become destitute overnight.

No one is driving off with their fleet of flashy and expensive cars.

People are just taking flight with nothing except their dear lives, as opposed to taking care of their possessions.

Ukrainians just do not care anymore about flashy life, mansions or a fleet of posh cars.

All they want right now is to ensure they escape their country for safety and security in neighbouring European countries or elsewhere across the world where they would take refuge.

One of my favourite ancient, but wisest kings of all time, Solomon, the son of Jehovah’s anointed King David, once referred to this as “vanity of vanities.”

Ecclesiastes 1:2 of the Amplified Bible remarks: “Vanity of vanities,” says the Preacher. “Vanity of vanities! All [that is done without God’s guidance] is vanity [futile, meaningless—a wisp of smoke, a vapor that vanishes, merely chasing the wind],” while the Contemporary English Version says: “Nothing makes sense! Everything is nonsense. I have seen it all–nothing makes sense!”

As we all agree that life is unpredictable, why not repent when we still have time to follow Jehovah God.

Acts 3:19 in the Good News Translation notes: “Repent, then, and turn to God, so that he will forgive your sins. If you do.”

Forget the so-called analysts or experts.

Even though they seemingly have the best plans and intentions, no one can predict for sure what will come their way in life, just as we are witnessing in Ukraine.

Fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, please, hear this True Gospel.

Please, trust in Jehovah, not in these earthly things or humans.

Ukraine placed its trust in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States (US) chariots, but it became meaningless and futile as the war escalates and the death toll rises.

Psalm 20:7 of the English Standard Version observes: “Some trust in chariots (NATO) and some in horses (the US), but we (believers) trust in the name of the LORD our God.”

Fellow brethren, there is no need whatsoever to trust in anything but Jehovah God — not in any of the other things that can give the illusion of security, like powerful people and powerful nations like the US, Europe or NATO, and so on.

Put all your trust in Jehovah, who is always unchanging and unfailing.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika