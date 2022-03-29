Lesotho ICT developers to be recognised

from RETHABILE SELLO in Leribe, Lesotho

LERIBE – (CAJ News) – PARTICIPATION in the Google Developers programme will lead to the recognition of individuals making big contribution to the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) space in Lesotho.

The Southern African nation has an opportunity to add to the 21 experts around the continent already in the programme.

Maneo Mapharisa, the Google Developer Group Maseru Lead Organizer and Google Women Techmakers Ambassador Lesotho, explained developers and experts trained by Google are mandated to educate peers on Google resources.

They are entitled to conduct meetings about Google resources.

Lesotho is preparing to introduce Google programmes this year.

“The consignment will come into place in November,” Mapharisa said.

“The Google programmes will come in competitions to award those to excel with Google goodies, which have been presented by Google in February,” she added.

“We are the motivation for the work we are doing to the nation,” Mapharisa said.

She referred to Lesotho as adapting to technology development, starting from the young age.

The aim is to equip girls and boys, on a ratio of 80:20, with basic computer literacy skills, conducted by Girls Coding Academy.

Girls are most impacted by the digital divide.

Mapharisa said the skills gained include Robotics, 3D printing and computer science concepts, allowing them to engage experimentally in application development.

Google is an American multinational technology company that works with internet related services and products.

