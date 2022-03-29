Arrested drug dealers excrete cocaine

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – TWO men have excreted more than 3 kilogrammes of cocaine they had ingested to evade detection at Nigeria’s main airport.

The alleged traffickers, Elvis Uche Iro (aged 53) and Uwaezuoke Ikenna Christian (42), have excreted a total of 165 wraps of cocaine following their arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the capital Abuja.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) apprehended the pair recently.

Both were arrested upon arrival onboard Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis-Ababa.

Iro had allegedly ingested 65 pellets of cocaine weighing 1,376kg.

Christian was also arrested on arrival for allegedly ingesting 100 pellets of cocaine with a total weight of 2,243kg.

In a related development, narcotic officers of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation (DOGI) have intercepted substantial quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis sativa packaged for export to Australia, China, Ireland, Qatar and Thailand through some courier companies in Lagos.

The drugs were concealed in soup, school certificates, soap and palm fruit extracts among other guises.

A 30-year-old woman is among those arrested after operatives found her allegedly in 1,86 tonnes of cannabis sativa in the southwestern Ogun state.

Some 150 blocks of cannabis weighing 90 tonnes were seized from a cargo compartment of a bus owned by a transport company in the southeastern Enugu state.

Retd Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, commended officers for the arrests.

“He (Marwa) charged them to always strive to raise the bar in their operational feats,” Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson, stated.

– CAJ News