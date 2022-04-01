Huawei, CRASA strengthen partnership on digital transformation

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI and the Communications Regulators’ Association of Southern Africa (CRASA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive digital transformation in the continent.

Under the agreement, both parties intend to exchange information and ideas on information and communications technology (ICT) policies and regulations, undertake joint research on network security, data protection, digital inclusion policies and emerging technologies like 5G.

Bridget Linzie, CRASA Executive Secretary, and Yang Hongjie, Director of ICT Strategy and Policy Department of Huawei Southern Africa, signed the MoU during CRASA’s 11th annual general meeting in Luanda, Angola.

Delegates from all 13 member countries attended.

Linzie welcomed efforts by Huawei to introduce the most innovative ICT technologies to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in the past years as well as sharing their global experience and know-how in contributing to the development of the region.

“We will deepen cooperation with Huawei to further accelerate digital transformation for inclusive growth in the region,” Linzie said.

The Huawei and CRASA MoU comes at a time Africa’s digital transformation has accelerated dramatically during the pandemic.

It is expected to continue growing in the post pandemic era, with ICT infrastructure and services becoming increasingly indispensable for the growth of industry and for individuals’ personal life.

“I am happy that CRASA will have Huawei as a strategic partner to shape the ICT future of the region by providing support in connecting the unconnected and to bridge the region’s digital divide,” said Alfred Marisa, representing the chairperson of CRASA.

“In this era of digital economy, it is extremely important to put in place an enabling environment to harness new technologies like 5G to drive social economic development and enhance cyber security and data protection.”

Since expanding to Africa in 1998, Huawei has been partnering with local operators and partners in providing ICT solutions and services to 1,1 billion people in the region.

“Huawei is glad to have the privilege of partnering with CRASA to accelerate the ICT development in the region,” said Yang Chen, Vice President of Huawei Southern Africa.

“We have been working with important stakeholders in our industry to build a healthy ecosystem to realise our vision of bringing digital to every person, home and organisation to build a better-connected and intelligent world.”

CRASA is a consultative technical body focusing on development of model regulations and harmonization of the ICT regulatory frameworks in order to improve the communications sector’s business environment and investment climate in SADC.

Its members are Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

