Mauritius unveils tourism campaign in India

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – THE Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) is attracting more travellers from the Indian market to the island nation.

Arvind Bundhun, MTPA Director, recently unveiled the new advertising campaign for India at a travel trade and media event ceremony held in Mumbai.

The campaign: “Where Else but Mauritius”, consists of videos and visuals launched on digital platforms. It portrays various facets of the destination and addresses various target groups.

Bundhun assured the market of Mauritius’ safety, based on a successful COVID-19 vaccination drive.

“In today’s travel, safety is the new luxury,” he said.

“We have managed to contain the pandemic through a very successful vaccination roll out.”

Bundhun noted almost 80 percent of the Mauritius population of 1,27 million had been inoculated with two doses.

The booster dose campaign has reached almost 50% since the reopening of borders.

“We have noticed a pent-up demand from all our tourism markets,” Bundhun said.

“We are confident in the Indian market which has been the sixth largest outbound market for Mauritius.”

Air Mauritius, the national carrier has increased its frequency to five flights per week from Mumbai, with other cities to follow in a phased manner.

“We expect to see a boost in arrivals from honeymoon, weddings, families and MICE segments, especially that our protocols have been eased,” Bundhun projected.

MICE is an acronym that for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

The first phase of the Indian campaign will spread awareness about Mauritius’ romance, adventure, wildlife, nature, gastronomy, culture and heritage attributes.

– CAJ News