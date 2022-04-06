Vivo Y76 latest 5G smartphone in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VIVO has launched the Y76 5G in South Africa as the local fifth-generation technology (5G) smartphone market grows steadily.

It is priced at R8 999 (US614) nationwide through Vodacom and MTN.

The Y76 5G comprises a main rear camera with an artificial intelligence (AI) triple camera system, a 50MP main camera, 2MP bokeh camera and 2MP macro camera.

The 50MP main camera has a sensor that naturally adjusts bright or dark scenes to shoot ultra-sharp images in infinite detail. It also has a 16MP front facing camera.

With a 7,79mm width and weighing in 175g, the phone is described as ultra-light and comes with a fast charging mechanism, extended storage and RAM.

The 44W FlashCharge has a charging rate of 70 percent in 32 minutes.

Imaging specifications are amplified by the 6,58-inch FHD + LCD waterdrop screen.

The Y75 5G is available in Cosmic Aura and Midnight Space.

It runs on Android 11.

Canalys ranked vivo fourth in global smartphone shipments for the first time, with a market share of 10 percent in the third quarter of 2021.

It remained among the top five in global smartphone shipments in the past four quarters.

– CAJ News