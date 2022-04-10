Bad company ruins good morals

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

BIRDS of a feather flock together.

Have you ever noticed that people of the same sort or with the same tastes and interests can always be found together?

No matter what people say or comment about their actions, whether good or bad, such people always connect because of their similar type, interest, personality and character.

However, birds of a feather flocking together does not mean all is always rosy.

It is not always for a good purpose because some people you are always around can influence you in either direction.

When such individuals are polyamorous (involved in the practice of engaging in multiple romantic relationships), they hook up easily.

If they are thieves, they connect well. The same applies to robbers, liars, murderers and fraudsters. They relate easily.

Such friendships always seem to be exciting but the end result makes someone lose a good relationship, business or opportunities.

They lose respect or earn the hatred of the community they live or operate in.

So, birds of a feather flock together could be people of good character or morals, who usually identify each other and mingle for social life or good purpose.

Usually such friends have some type of common interest that draws them together.

This could be work, sports, music, hobbies, church, faith or any other good common interest.

Such people are a delight to the community, nation or world, including the heavenly kingdom. They are few to find.

However, tragedy only comes when such people, who mostly they call themselves intimate, playmate, schoolmate, workmate, ally, buddy, homeboy or homegirl make a mistake of choosing the path that does not lead to future happiness.

This could be due to their short-sightedness in pursuing destructive kinds of friendship.

Normally, such bad company, which involves associating oneself with people of moral decay, destroys what would have turned out to be a good relationship.

1 Corinthians 15:33 of the New Living Translation observes: “Don’t be fooled by those who say such things, for “bad company corrupts good character.”

The English Standard Version states: “Do not be deceived: “Bad company ruins good morals.”

Historically, men and women, through associating themselves with good friends, have the power of making a home.

Through associating with wrong connections, they are doomed and can split.

Let this True Gospel look at how men and women end up destroying their marriage or relationship.

WOMEN

There are things that women do to destroy their marriage or relationship with their other half. These include:

– Undermining his authority, but demanding he takes full responsibility

– Never being happy

– Using harsh words against their husbands or boyfriends

– Having unrealistic expectations

– Using sarcastic and critical language

– Criticizing him in front of your family and friends

– Withholding affection and physical intimacy

– Disrespecting a partner’s opinions

– Demoralizing him and crushing his spirit

– Cheating

– Focusing on work over the marriage

Regularly using words that hurt and destroy your marriage, or relationship in the case for a girlfriend and boyfriend leads to separation.

Women are experts at brandishing the sharpest words in order to shame, demean and belittle their man.

Researchers have found out that on average, a woman speaks about 20 000 words each day, compared to only 7 000 spoken by a man.

Women are gifted communicators and know exactly how to use their words as poison to destroy or as a balm to heal.

Now, the word of Jehovah says when you are a wise woman, it is better to avoid having such friends that destroy other people’s marriages or relationships in the case of a boyfriend and a girlfriend.

Generally, when such relations collapse, the culprit accuses friends of influencing or deceiving them.

However, the word of Jehovah insists no two people would embark on a journey without an agreement.

Similarly, for the person being hoodwinked would know he or she is being misled. The problem is that such culprits also like or love the things they are being seduced to do.

Amos 3:3 of the New Living Translation remarks: “Can two people walk together without agreeing on the direction?”

Women are not the only culprits in being deceived by birds of the same feather. Males also get tricked by wrong friends.

Along the way, men also destroy their marriages through connecting with wrong friends or bad connections.

Below is what make wives or ladies unhappy with their men:

MEN:

– Failure to take responsibility

– Getting lost in bitterness and anger

– Leaving their partner alone

– Never apologizing when wrong

– Taking her insecurities too lightly

– Ignoring the importance of simple gestures

– Not connecting emotionally

– Closing oneself off to her

– Always trying to “fix” her

– Taking all the fun out of sex

WAY FORWARD FOR BOTH

The word of Jehovah urges women to comply or submit themselves to their husbands so that their relationships become sweet.

Ephesians 5:22-23 of the Good News Translation is clear: “Wives, submit yourselves to your husbands as to the Lord. For a husband has authority over his wife just as Christ has authority over the church; and Christ is himself the Savior of the church, his body.”

Well, the biblical submission in marriage is that of a wife making a choice not to overtly resist her husband’s will.

That is not to say a woman cannot disagree with her husband or that she cannot express her opinion. Indeed, a wife who practices submission is by definition a woman with strength of character.

Usually a good woman has her own opinions and ideas about issues. These may often be different to the opinions of her husband.

Thus, a woman can always express her views and ideas respectfully without belittling and without disrespectful confrontation.

Similarly, husbands are also urged to love their wives, just as our Lord Jesus Christ loved the church.

Ephesians 5:25, 28, 33 of the Berean Study Bible notes: “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave Himself up for her. In the same way, husbands ought to love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself. Nevertheless, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband.”

Therefore, a husband and wife, or boyfriend and girlfriend to enjoy your marriage or relationship, avoid third parties in your relationship.

Usually, the third person coming in between the couple causes serious damage to their sweet relationships.

In order to enjoy this relationship, learn to be partners who are always on the same page or in the same accord with the same mind.

Philippians 2:2 says: “Complete my joy by being of the same mind, having the same love, being in full accord and of one mind,” while Proverbs 29:24 of the NASB 1995 version affirms: “He who is a partner with a thief hates his own life; He hears the oath but tells nothing.”

But good friends usually gather together for a common good such as the apostles, who were together on the day of Pentecost praying.

Acts 2:1 of the New Living Translation declares: “On the day of Pentecost all the believers were meeting together in one place.”

This kind of meeting is for common good as opposed to the meeting to plan to go and fonicate, rob, steal, kill, lie, or worship a false God.

Allow this True Gospel to encourage you to continue loving each other in unity of mind, sympathy, including brotherly love, a tender heart, and a humble mind.

1 Peter 3:8 of the NASB 1977 proposes: “To sum up, let all be harmonious, sympathetic, brotherly, kindhearted, and humble in spirit.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

