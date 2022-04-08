Countdown to Africa’s Travel Indaba begins

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – MORE than 400 African exhibitors and 454 buyers from 47 countries around the world have confirmed attendance at next month’s Africa Travel Indaba in Durban, South Africa.

The confirmed participants are from the host country including Botswana, Germany, Ghana, Nigeria, the Netherlands and Switzerland among others.

Organisers provided an update as the countdown to Africa’s Travel Indaba officially started on Thursday.

Tourism role players and media gathered in the city of Durban to kick-start the process ahead of Africa’s premier travel trade show scheduled for the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre from May 2 to 5.

After a two-year pause due to COVID-19, the summit is ready to welcome delegates from across the world to connect and do business contributing to the African continent’s tourism sector recovery.

Themba Khumalo, South African Tourism’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, emphasised that Africa’s Travel Indaba is a continental trade show specifically tailored to advancing the continent’s tourism sector needs.

This is with a clear outlook towards recovery after the uncertainty triggered by the pandemic.

“We believe that this platform will showcase authentic African experiences and products. Buyers from across the globe will have access to only the best and uniquely African products and experiences,” Khumalo said.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the host province, aims to make the most of the summit to reposition itself to its global markets and highlight key tourism developments that have emerged in the province in the past two years.

“Africa’s Travel Indaba will be a phenomenal springboard to relaunch KZN back to the global arena to start regaining the international travel markets back to the province,” Pinky Radebe, Tourism KZN Senior Manager: Public Relations and Communications, said.

This is also an opportunity to showcase the KZN’s hosting capabilities and hospitality.

“We will also offer buyers a first-hand experience through pre and post tours, reinforcing the destination brand in the minds of the participants,” Radebe added.

KZN is known for its beaches, mountains and savannah populated by big game.

It is also home to the Zulu royal family.

Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, the Chief Convention Bureau Officer at the South Africa National Convention Bureau, is upbeat there is a lot to look forward to at this year’s indaba.

“As always, the programme for Africa’s Travel Indaba is packed with opportunities to ensure that both our exhibitors and buyers extract maximum value from the trade show,” Kotze-Nhlapo said.

The last edition in 2019 attracted about 6 200 delegates, with 1 033 exhibiting businesses from 19 countries on the continent. There were some 1 177 local, regional and international buyers.

Over 450 media representatives from across the world participated, indicating the stature and global profile of the African continent’s tourism industry.

– CAJ News