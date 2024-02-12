Volitor Digital launches incubator scheme for startups

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE health e-commerce incubator, Volitor Digital, is accelerating the growth of early-stage startups in the health and wellness space.

This follows the launch of its Health Brand Incubator programme, set to provide startups with access to essential resources and expertise.

Recognising the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape within the health sector, the Cape Town-based Volitor Digital has pledged to empower entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.

Through partnerships with leading software companies, the incubator promises participants free access to cutting-edge platforms, enabling them to focus on product development, marketing, and brand building without being constrained by upfront costs.

“We’ re committed to fostering innovation and supporting the development of high-impact solutions in the health e-commerce space,” Berisford Lekay, Chief Executive Officer of Volitor Digital said.

“This incubator provides a comprehensive support system, guiding startups through regulatory hurdles, market trends, and strategic decision-making to ensure their success,” the executive added.

The Health Brand Incubator offers a set of benefits including free software access and go-to-market acceleration.

Startups can receive tailored mentorship and guidance from Volitor Digital and industry experts, navigating regulatory procedures, market nuances and brand-building strategies.

They can also leverage Volitor Digital’s network of retailers, distributors, and influencers to reach target audiences and accelerate market penetration.

– CAJ News