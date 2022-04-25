Nigeria thwarts drugs trafficking from Brazil

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN authorities have foiled attempts to smuggle drugs from Brazil via local airports over the last week.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested four alleged traffickers and confiscated substantial quantities of cocaine and heroin at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the capital Abuja and Murtala Muhammed International Airport in the commercial state of Lagos.

Some of the cocaine was in teabags.

Two suspects were arrested in the Lagos airport after some heroin was found concealed in the soles of ladies’ footwear.

It is believed the heroin was to be smuggled again to Liberia.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives seized no less than 88 734 doses of other illegal drugs during raids in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Kaduna and Kano.

Cannabis Diazepam, Pentazocine, Rohypnol, Swinol and Tramadol were seized.

Two female drug dealers and a suspected fake security agent are among those that were arrested during the ongoing clampdown.

Retired Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa, NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, said the onslaught against drug cartels would be sustained.

“He (Marwa) charged officers and those in other commands across the country to remain vigilant and on the offensive until the last gram of illicit drugs is taken away from the streets,” NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said.

– CAJ News