African Sun invests $10 million in upgrades

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – AFRICAN Sun Limited is to invest an estimated US$10 million (R160 million) in upgrading its hotels during the current financial year.

The Zimbabwean firm will spend the money on refurbishments, soft furnishings and other anciallary developments.

Major refurbishment work is currently underway at the Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga. Preparatory work has commenced to undertake similar refurbishment work at the Hwange Safari Lodge.

Africa Sun disclosed the investment plans as it released a trading update for the first quarter of 2022, ended March 31.

Revenues increased 242 percent from the same period last year to over Z$1,648 billion (US$4,5 million).

The improved performance was mainly due to an increase in occupancies and cost-saving initiatives implemented by the group.

Government has also eased COVID-19 restrictions.

“The Group is cautiously optimistic that hotel occupancy levels will maintain an upward trajectory, driven predominantly by the domestic market in the short to medium term,” African Sun secretary, Venon Musimbe stated.

The company anticipates that international arrivals will steadily improve as the year progresses.

It is encouraged by the resumption and increase of international flights into the Victoria Falls destination.

Notably, Eurowings Discover airline launched its maiden flight into Victoria Falls from Frankfurt, while Fast Jet launched a direct flight to Kruger, Mpumalanga in South Africa.

– CAJ News