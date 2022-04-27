Huawei announces entry into enterprise market

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has officially entered the enterprise market.

The company has announced a rollout of comprehensive enterprise-centric products in line with the entry.

Richard Yu, Huawei’s Executive Director, Consumer BG CEO and Intelligent Automotive Solution BU CEO, noted Huawei would use its hardware and software ecosystems as dual pillars.

This is to support a growing range of versatile office products that work seamlessly with a wide range of smart devices, including laptops, desktops, monitors, tablets, accessories and wearables.

The new office solutions will address key domains including government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, finance and energy.

Huawei Consumer BG has launched five major business product series for laptops, desktops, monitors, tablets and printers.

Among these series are MateBook B laptop, MateStation B desktop, HUAWEI Display B3-24 business monitor, MatePad C business tablet and PixLab B business printer.

“Our consumer-oriented products have drawn widespread acclaim over the past decade, due largely to their groundbreaking user experience,” Yu said at the launch event.

“Huawei will incorporate this premium consumer experience into its business products, following three key principles: quality, intelligence and reliability,” the executive added.

The company assured that all Huawei Consumer BG business products had passed a battery of stringent quality assurance tests.

Huawei also confirmed provision of multi-layer data security safeguards under the principle of “no disturbance, no tracking and no leakage.”

– CAJ News