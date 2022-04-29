Kenya businesses mourn ex-president Kibaki

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE private sector in East Africa’s biggest economy, Kenya, has mourned the passing of former president, Mwai Kibaki.

He died on April 21, aged 90.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) owed its formation, in early 2003, to Kibaki’s vision of collaborating with a more united and representative private sector.

KEPSA is the apex body of private sector in Kenya.

It brings together local and foreign business associations, chambers of commerce, professional bodies, corporates as multinational companies, medium corporates, SMEs, and start-ups from all sectors of the economy, representing over 1 million businesses under one umbrella.

“President Mwai Kibaki’s formation of the Presidential Private Sector Working Forum (PPSWF) in 2009 proved to be a useful tool for participation and engagement,” KEPSA stated.

Kibali’s presidency in 2002 to 2013 rendered infrastructure development that addressed the country’s impediments to investment and competitiveness. Most notable was the construction of the Thika Super highway and expansion of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Investments in energy generation and distribution, and transformation of the telecommunication sector were realized.

Policies that led to the growth of mobile and internet-based economy were promoted.

Some 15 new universities were launched.

Government assented Assenting to the Micro and Small Enterprises Bill and reviewed the National Tourism Master Plan.

Kibaki boosted Bilateral and multilateral investment ties through engagements with partners including China, Hong Kong and Turkey.

“As we fly our national flag at half-mast in his honour, our hearts are filled with gratitude for his service as Kenya’s chief vision carrier between the years 2003 and 2012.”

– CAJ News