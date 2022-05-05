Pan-African airline set for mid-2023

from SAVIOUS KWINIKA in Durban

Editor-In-Chief

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE combined airline group planned by Kenya’s and South Africa’s flag carriers could take off in June 2023.

Kenya Airways (KQ) and South African Airways (SAA) are behind the groundbreaking initiative, hailed as momentous in addressing the issue of limited direct airlift in the continent.

“The partnership with Kenya Airways will provide seamless experience for customers by June 2023,” said Simon Newton-Smith, SAA Interim Executive (Commercial), said.

He was speaking in Durban at Africa’s Travel Indaba, at a session titled, “Connectivity and Market Access Opportunities.”

It focused on insights into airlift and route development as key drivers of intra-African travel market access, business growth and opportunities.

KQ and SAA signed a strategic partnership framework in late 2021.

They are working together to increase passenger traffic, cargo opportunities and eventually form the Pan-African carrier.

Last month, the two airlines announced a new lounge access agreement to allow KQ business class customers exclusive access to the lounge services at the SAA’s ultra-modern premium lounge at the O.R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

SAA is focusing on opportunities in the continent, following its rebranding after years of challenges.

– CAJ News