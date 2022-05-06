Reno 7 Z 5G unveiled in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Reno7 Z 5G is now available in South Africa following its launch by the Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM model will be priced at R11 699 (US$106).

Oppo’s Reno7 Z 5G features a 64MP High-Res Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera and a 16MP Front Camera.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform, it weighs approximately 173 g, with a thickness of approximately 7,55 mm for the Rainbow Spectrum model and approximately 7,49 mm for the Cosmic Black model.

The Reno7 Z 5G is hailed as the first smartphone to use spliced gloss and matte textures, which replace the redundant base material typically found around the camera module on other smartphones.

It marks the debut of OPPO’s Dual Orbit Lights, which are discreetly integrated behind the two primary cameras.

Oppo is making inroads in the increasingly competitive South African market.

Ranked among the top five manufacturers by global sales in 2020, it recently launched its first premium smartphone device locally, the Reno5 5G.

– CAJ News