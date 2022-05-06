MoU enhances Africa healthcare delivery

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – ACCESS to quality healthcare across Africa has been enhanced following a partnership between the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and the African Business Coalition for Health (ABCHealth).

They have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to partner on joint initiatives.

Dr Erasmus Morah, UNAIDS Country Director, and Dr Mories Atoki, ABCHealth Chief Executive Officer, have signed the MoU in Lagos, Nigeria.

“I eagerly look forward to using the opportunity of our new relationship to reduce inequalities that increase people’s vulnerability and put communities at the center of the response to HIV, including on other health challenges such as COVID-19,” Morah said.

Atoki noted Africa’s health sector was about to experience a significant shift due to the increasing interest that critical stakeholders in both the private and public sectors were showing to enhance health outcomes and improve livelihoods.

“We therefore urge businesses who truly believe in the health and wealth of Africa to join our Coalition so that we can achieve the desired impact,” Atoki added.

The MoU covers the areas of cooperation which captures UNAIDS’ strategic priorities as articulated in its Global AIDS Strategy 2021-2026 as well as ABCHealth’s strategic priority of leveraging partnerships to drive sustainable development in Africa’s health space.

ABCHealth is a coalition of businesses, philanthropists and development institutions that collectively seek greater private sector contribution towards Africa’s health needs at national, regional and continental levels.

– CAJ News