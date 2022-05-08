God’s love as infinite as the ocean depths

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

ON a week-long tour of duty to the continent’s premier tourism conference, Africa’s Travel Indaba, I frequented the Indian Ocean.

Most of my visits there were in the evening.

The coastal city of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa hosted this event that has global appeal.

It was marking a return to the fold since the COVID-19 hit these shores in 2020.

Each time I was at the ocean, I would observe Jehovah’s true love through this salty water body covering approximately three-quarters of the earth’s surface.

I have extensively visited other oceans across the world. These comprise the Atlantic, Arctic, Pacific and Southern Oceans.

At these seas, I did not have as much time as I had on the Indian Ocean to appreciate the great works that the Almighty Jehovah created.

While seated on the sandy beach, which boasted a close-by harbour, I would look into the nearby cargo ships ready to dock in order to deliver various imported goods into South Africa and the entire Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

I marveled at Jehovah God’s artistic works.

One would also imagine other great works that Jehovah crafted elsewhere.

This includes the formation of planets consisting of Mercury, Mars, Venus, Earth, Neptune, Uranus, Saturn and Jupiter, including everything that lives in them.

It is then that I realised why Jehovah loves a human being so much more than anything else on earth, heaven or space.

As I observed how the ocean waves move in circular motion, throwing away dead things, people taking turns to swim, shoot photos, or videos, I would scratch my head praising Jehovah for all the birds of the air that came to land next to me.

The environment was friendly.

Trees looked perennially green because of the abundant water.

Those involved in tourism craft were all smiles, pockets full of cash.

To reiterate, while enjoying the presence of the waves crashing, I would always try to link and think deeply why Jehovah loved humans more than any other creation.

According to Genesis 1:26 of the Good News Translation says: “Then God said, And now we will make human beings; they will be like us and resemble us (Father, Son and Holy Spirit). They will have power over the fish, the birds, and all animals, domestic and wild, large and small.”

The Contemporary English Version states: “Now we will make humans, and they will be like us. We will let them rule the fish, the birds, and all other living creatures.”

This confirms how Jehovah God loves us the most. We, human beings, exactly look like Him, and should be strongly connected to Him alone, and nothing else.

We are created in His image hence Jehovah’s love.

Look at the creation of fish. Jehovah spoke to the sea first while on trees, Yahweh spoke to the earth.

Surprisingly, when the Sovereign Lord finally established man, Jehovah turned to Himself – a sign of love to humans.

Take for example, whenever one takes a fish out of the water, immediately the fish dies.

Similarly, when one removes a tree from the ground, the tree ceases to exist.

Likewise, when a human being separates or disconnects himself from Jehovah God, immediately dies.

This simply confirms that Jehovah God is our natural environment.

Humans were created to live in Jehovah’s presence.

So, it will be folly for anyone of us to try to live without the Creator of heaven and earth.

Humans must always be connected to Jehovah all the time because only through Him does life exist.

Equally, we should be reminded that water without fish is still water, but fish without water is nothing. The soil without the tree is still soil, but the tree without the soil is nothing.

This applies to Jehovah without man.

He remains the Rock of Ages. Without Jehovah humankind is nothing and meaningless.

Fellow brethren, brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, the greatest story of all time is God’s overwhelming, unrelenting, astonishing love for His people.

Always know Jehovah’s love is like an ocean.

One can easily see its beginning but not its end.

Jehovah loves each one of us as if we as individuals were the only ones He loved.

According to the book of 1 John 4:16 of Berean Study Bible comments: “And we have come to know and believe the love that God has for us. God is love; whoever abides in love abides in God, and God in him.”

Further, the book of Colossians 1:16 of the English Standard Version observes: “For by him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities—all things were created through him and for him.”

It is always natural for Jehovah to love. It is His nature.

For this reason, Jehovah loves us, humans, even though we are sinners and unfaithful to Him.

Jehovah may get angry for a while due to our sins, but He is always willing to forgive and give us a second chance.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

