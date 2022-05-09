Pregnant Nigeria drug traffickers arrested

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – TWO pregnant women are among a number of suspected drug traffickers arrested during a crackdown in Nigeria.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested the duo at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos.

One of the women, Seun Babatunde, was arrested with seven parcels of cannabis and a sachet of ecstasy reportedly found concealed inside cans of alcoholic drinks.

She allegedly claimed the drugs were being sent to her husband, who lives in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Babatunde operates an alcohol joint locally.

The second pregnant woman, Gloria Asibor, was arrested while attempting to board a Turkish Airline flight to Bolonia, Spain via Turkey.

A search of her luggage containing food items led to the discovery of 300 tablets of high dosage Tramadol allegedly concealed in crayfish.

Retd Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, commended the officers for the arrests and seizures.

“He charged them and those in other commands across the country to sustain the heat on drug cartels as well as balance their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts,” NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said.

– CAJ News