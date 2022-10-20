Avon cuts down on CO2 emissions

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON Justine is reducing its carbon footprint and ensuring its operations have minimal impact on the environment.

At head office level in South Africa, the beauty company has invested in alternative green energy source by installing solar technology as a primary source of energy.

The company has also commenced with conversion to water and energy reduction utilities, through installation of taps and light fittings with equipment that are fitted with motion sensors.

Avon has also replaced all lighting at its warehouse and packing floor with energy efficient LED bulbs.

At the factory floor, Avon recycles broken pallets, consumables, plastic tape and shrink-wrap and all waste generated from the factory is separated at source.

A monthly average of 95 percent of all waste generated from the site is recycled. All shipping box voids have been converted from plastic to recycle and recyclable paper voids.

“We are living in challenging times when we have to be cognisant of the impact of our operations on the environment,” said Muzi Nkosi, Avon Head of Turkey, Middle East and Africa Operations.

He noted climate change affected most of the countries with the least resources to mitigate against its impact.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we need to lead by example and minimize the impact of our operations on the environment,” Nkosi said.

“The review of our operations on the environment is work in progress that we will undertake continuously to work towards ensuring that every aspect of our operations is environmentally sustainable that bear the brunt of its aftermath,” Nkosi said.

At global level, Avon has made significant strides to reduce its carbon footprint and is now using 100 percent recyclable and sustainably sourced paper, reduced GHG emissions by 30 percent from the 2005 baseline.

The company also managed to reduce water consumption by 40 percent from the 2005 baseline.

In the medium to long term, Avon has committed itself to use of 50 percent of renewable energy by 2025, reduce water consumption by 5 percent by 2025 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent by 2025.

The company aims to achieve 25 percent reduction of post-consumer recycled material in plastic bottles globally by 2025, reach 100 percent recyclability in its own operations by 2025 and plans to be 100 percent round table on palm oil compliant by 2023.

– CAJ News