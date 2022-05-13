MTN reaches milestone with B-BBEE status

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE MTN Group has achieved Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Contributor Status in South Africa.

It is the first time the operator has attained the rating, which underlines a commitment to create shared value.

The rating is for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and is an improvement on the Level 2 Contributor Status for 2020.

“We are very pleased by the progress we are making as the MTN Group in driving broad-based transformation,” said MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Mupita.

“The achievement of the Level 1 Contributor Status for both our Group and our South African operation is a truly major milestone,” he added.

“As MTN Group, we see broad-based transformation and making socio-economic contributions to the markets we operate in as key to our sustainability and creating shared value,” Mupita said.

MTN has pledged to continue contributing meaningfully to South Africa’s socio-economic transformation and prioritising Enterprise and Supplier Development and Skills Development in 2022.

“In an environment of mounting economic challenges, we are pleased to be able to help create meaningful opportunities for South Africans,” said MTN South Africa CEO, Charles Molapisi.

– CAJ News