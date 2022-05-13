Death toll from Al-Shabaab surges

from SAAD MUSE in Mogadishu, Somalia

Somalia Bureau

MOGADISHU, (CAJ News) – THE Al-Shabaab terror group has reportedly killed at least 113 civilians and injured 223 others in Somalia since the beginning of the year.

This brings the death toll to 1 649 and 2 963 injuries since 2010 when the Islamist sect intensified attacks in the Horn of Africa country.

Most of the atrocities have been through suicide attacks.

Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) documented the violations.

In latest incident at the time of going to press, at least four people were killed and seven injured in a suicide attack near Mogadishu airport in the capital city.

Two security personnel are amongst the dead following the attack on Wednesday.

The attack occurred at the site of Somalia’s upcoming, long-delayed presidential election, which is to be held on Sunday.

Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The insurgents have intensified their terror in the runup to Somalia’s polls.

It has carried out attacks on police stations and government checkpoints, particularly in Mogadishu.

Al-Shabaab, which is opposed to Somalia’s federal administration, has fought government troops since 2007.

It has also carried out attacks in neighbouring Kenya in protest of the involvement of that country’s army in the African Union Transition Mission.

– CAJ News