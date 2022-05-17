Resilient SA restaurants to be recognised

by AKANI CHAUKE

News Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) is to recognise eateries, suppliers and personalities committed for service excellence in the sector.

RASA is to bestow the Rosetta Award at the sidelines of the Hotel and Hospitality Show to be held in Johannesburg this week.

“It (award) is recognition of the highest honours for service excellence and overall contribution to the upliftment of the restaurant industry,” said Wendy Alberts, Chief Executive Officer of RASA.

Set for Thursday to Saturday, the Hotel and Hospitality Show forms part of a dedicated portfolio of events proudly serving the hospitality industry across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

It showcases products, equipment, services and design, for restaurants, cafes, bars, hotels, and food-service owners, managers and operators.

“Together we will be hosting members of the South African restaurant industry for a cocktail function celebrating the collective resilience of the industry and its participants,” Alberts said.

Local restaurants have been resilient in the face of the COVID-19 lockdowns, seen as the most severe in the continent.

This will be the fifth edition of the Hotel and Hospitality Show.

Some 90 companies from 26 countries will be exhibiting at the show scheduled for the Sandton Convention Centre.

DMG Events is organising the event.

According to organisers, US$110 million was invested into new hotels in South Africa in 2019 and around $430 million in total over the next three years.

No less than 289 hotel construction projects are underway in Africa, with 75 155 new hotel rooms in the pipeline.

– CAJ News