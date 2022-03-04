by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MUKURU, the remittances-focused company and next-generation financial services platform, is empowering tertiary students as part of efforts to advance technology in Africa.

It has awarded six successful candidates in South Africa some university bursaries for 2022, to celebrate the launch of the Mukuru Education Fund.

The students add to the students already enjoying Mukuru’s financial backing.

“Reducing inequalities underpins our CSI (Corporate Social Investment) ethos,” said Mukuru CSI Manager Deidré Vrede.

“Access to quality education is crucial to achieving this, and so understanding that our business is built on driving inclusion it makes perfect sense to launch the Mukuru Education Fund to create further opportunities for young people who are excluded from quality education based on affordability.”

Andy Jury, the Mukuru Chief Executive Officer, said the fintech had grown into one of the largest financial services platforms on the continent because of its belief that “if you provide opportunity where there previously was none, the effect is growth and prosperity.”

“Not unlike driving financial opportunities for people in the diaspora to send and receive money and capitalise on the various financial solutions that our platform offers, we believe that by providing opportunities to achieve a quality education in technology, young people will be able to break out of the shackles of poverty and realise their own potential,” Jury said.

The need for IT graduates in the continent is urgent but lack of financial resources result in dropouts.

In South Africa it is said to range from 50 percent to 60 percent.

The eight recipients of the Mukuru Education Fund bursaries are Janice Kwikidi, Munesushe Kunyenda, Pretty Mangwadi, Paidamoyo Mapfuwa, Rufaro Mugara, Triphin Mudzvangi, Ngonidzashe Tinago and Stanley Shikwambi.

– CAJ News