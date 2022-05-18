AfDB head won’t contest Nigeria presidential poll

from ALEXIS DOUMBIA in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, (CAJ News) – AFRICAN Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has turned down calls to stand for the presidency of Nigeria.

The continent’s largest economy is set to hold general polls in 2023.

Adesina disclosed receiving “several calls” from Nigerians at home and abroad to consider running for the presidency.

He said coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians had thrown their weight behind him.

“I am very touched by all who have gone to great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration,” Adesina stated.

“While I am deeply honored, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered,” Adesina said.

He pledged to remain fully engaged and committed to the mission Nigeria, Africa and the non-African shareholders of the AfDB had given him for Africa’s development.

“I remain fully focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa,” he said.

Adesina has headed the Ivory Coast-headquartered AfDB since 2015.

He previously served as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Adesina is the latest individual to be linked with the presidency post in Nigeria.

Incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari, is not legible to contest. He is serving his second term.

