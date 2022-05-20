Vic Falls marathon is back

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – THE Victoria Falls Marathon, one of the most iconic races in the continent, is returning after a two-year absence because of COVID-19.

It is set for the resort city on July 3.

“The Victoria Falls 2022 Marathon is back and entries are open,” organisers stated.

Econet, the telecommunications firm, sponsors the event.

Entries close on May 31 or when we reach capacity.

The Victoria Falls Marathon comprises a full 42km race, a half-marathon of 21km and the 7,5km fun run.

The long distance athletics event was called off in 2020 and 2021 as the global community reeled from the pandemic.

It returns as the Zimbabwean government recently allowed sporting events back on the calendar.

The organisers have encouraged individuals and companies alike to participate.

The Victoria Falls Marathon can be used as part of companies corporate social responsibility (CSR) marketing, team building or fundraising.

It may be used as a qualifier for Comrades Marathon scheduled for neighbouring South Africa.

The Victoria Falls Marathon attracted over 5 000 participants over the years, proving also to be a cash cow for the tourism industry.

Hotel bookings in Victoria Falls and the Zambian town of Livingstone rise significantly during the marathon period.

Locals also rent out their homes and employment opportunities usually arise.

The marathon is the second biggest jamboree in the city, after the Victoria Falls Carnival which this year was held during Easter period.

The Mapopoma Festival was also held during Easter.

Covid-19 protocols will remain in place for the marathon.

– CAJ News