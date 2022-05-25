Perfumania celebrates Avon’s top seller status

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON is celebrating its most sold fragrance status with a once-in-the-year activation of its fragrance line during the month of May.

The initiative is tagged Perfumania.

During Perfumania, fragrance enthusiasts can enjoy Avon’s diverse perfume range in never-heard-of prices, exclusive offers with a plethora of gift sets for upcoming celebrations and special moments.

“We’ve been able to provide a luxury fragrance experience to perfume lovers who value the scent of exclusivity and distinctness at an affordable cost but with the signature of high-end quality,” said Momin Hukamdad, Executive Director: Commercial Marketing at Avon Justine South Africa.

“Our globally most-loved fragrances are developed by Master Perfumers from the rarest, finest ingredients. Through Perfumania, we’re giving our customers a turn to find their number one fragrance with us,” Hukamdad said.

Avon has made it easier for customers to find the perfect scent for themselves or loved one.

This is through Avon Perfume Finder.

The Perfumania basket of scent includes the Far Away range, rated as Avon’s most loved scent.

Other ranges are Attraction Game, Black Suede, Full Speed, Imari and Today Tomorrow Always.

Perfumania can be accessed via Avon’s website (my.avon.co.za), the AvonON App or Avon representatives countrywide.

Perfumania ends on 31 May.

– CAJ News