South Africa’s most clicked attractions revealed

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Cape Town Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE Apartheid Museum, Boulders Beach and The Cape of Good Hope have emerged among the most clicked tourist attractions in South Africa over the past few months.

Google Maps has released the data to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Street View.

Google Street View is a technology featured in Google Maps and Google Earth, providing interactive panoramas from positions along many streets in the world.

Known for its colony of African penguins, Cape Town’s Boulders Beach was the most clicked on beach in South Africa over the past year.

It is followed by Hole in the Wall on the Wild Coast and Kreeftebaai in Cape Town.

The Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg was the most clicked museum in South Africa, with the Iziko Bo-Kaap Museum in Cape Town’s culturally rich district of Bo-Kaap and Nelson Mandela’s house in Soweto, coming in second and third.

The Cape of Good Hope garnered the most clicks on Street View as landmarks, nature reserves and national parks took up the top three most clicked on places of interest in the country.

New Cape Point Lighthouse and the Kruger National Park ranked second and third.

Globally, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, received the most clicks for any other place of interest, followed by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France and the Taj Mahal in India.

– CAJ News