APO Group partners with the Catholic Church in Africa to provide comprehensive Public Relations support towards greater pastoral effectiveness

Partnership with APO Group will bring greater cohesion to the Church’s pastoral communications strategy, helping to deliver the core messages of the Holy Father and the Vatican (Holy See) to Africa’s 251 million Catholics

VATICAN CITY, (CAJ News) – APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, and the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) (www.SECAM.org), today announced a working partnership aimed at providing extensive Media and Public Relations support to the Catholic Church in Africa (Holy See) (www.Vatican.va).

By working with the SECAM, the institution that coordinates the Catholic Church hierarchy’s pastoral work in Africa, APO Group will bring greater cohesion to the Church’s communications strategy, helping to deliver core messages of the Holy Father and the Holy See to Africa’s 251 million Catholics who are spread far and wide across the African diaspora. It will also publicise and present news and information about the life of the Church in Africa to a global audience.

The project is being carried out in collaboration with the Vatican Dicastery for Communications in Rome and the Pan-African Episcopal Committee for Social Communications (CEPACS) to ensure the Church’s communications strategies and initiatives are disseminated across Africa and beyond.

The partnership was formalized on Tuesday during a signing ceremony at the Vatican in Rome by His Eminence Cardinal Philippe Ouédraogo, Archbishop of Ouagadougou and President of SECAM, Most Reverend Emmanuel Badejo, Bishop of Oyo (Nigeria), President of CEPACS and member of the Vatican Dicastery for Communications, Monseigneur Janvier Marie Gustave Yameogo, official of the Vatican Dicastery for Communications, and Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group.

While Catholic populations are declining in many parts of the world, in Africa they are increasing fast.

The mission of SECAM is to preserve and foster communion, collaboration and joint action among the Catholic Episcopal Conferences of Africa and the Islands, ensuring that African Catholics are better connected to each other, to the Vatican and to the universal Church.

The Pan-African Episcopal Committee for Social Communications (CEPACS) was established in 1971 in collaboration with the Pontifical Council for Social Communications to support the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) as an episcopal committee to coordinate pastoral communications in the mission of the Church in Africa.

APO Group is well qualified to provide communications support for SECAM and the Catholic Church in Africa.

With a large client base made up of multinational companies, institutions and African governments, APO Group helps organizations as diverse as the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Coca-Cola and FIFA achieve communications goals across Africa.

For SECAM, APO Group will provide support across a broad range of communications services, including the distribution of press releases, training of communications staff, and the facilitation of meetings with media and other organizations intended to foster new relationships and raise the profile of the Catholic Church in Africa.

For example, in February, APO Group coordinated a three-day official visit to Expo 2020 in Dubai for SECAM’s President, His Eminence Cardinal Philippe Ouédraogo, who is the highest-ranking member of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa.

APO Group will also work to train communications professionals within all Africa’s regional episcopal conferences:

– Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM)

– Association of Episcopal Conferences of Central Africa (ACEAC)

– Association of Episcopal Conferences of Central Africa Region (ACERAC)

– Regional Episcopal Conference of West Africa (RECOWA/CERAO)

– Assembly of the Catholic Hierarchy of Egypt (AHCE)

– Regional Episcopal Conference of North Africa (CERNA)

– Association of Member Episcopal Conferences of Eastern Africa (AMECEA)

– Inter-Regional Meeting of the Bishops of Southern Africa (IMBISA)

– Episcopal Conferences of the Indian Ocean (CEDOI)

“Through APO Group’s communications experience and Public Relations expertise, we can make deeper connections with media and other prominent organizations,” said His Eminence Cardinal Philippe Ouédraogo, Head of the Catholic Church in Africa and President of SECAM. “APO Group will help us achieve continuity in our messaging that will ensure we are able to reach all African Catholics and promote organic pastoral solidarity on our continent.”

“Our mission is to ensure that Catholics from all over Africa feel connected to the Holy Father, the universal Church and the Vatican in their day-to-day faith experience,” said Bishop Badejo, a member of the Vatican Dicastery for Communications and President of CEPACS.

“Through APO Group’s training and communications expertise, our episcopal conferences and officials can better deliver our message to the very heart of Africa and the world.”

“This is an exciting and ambitious project that allows us to harness our truly Pan-African reach,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “I’m grateful to His Eminence Cardinal Philippe Ouédraogo, Bishop Emmanuel Badejo, and the Catholic Church in Africa for the opportunity to work closely with the Episcopal Conferences in delivering informative, positive pastoral content to millions of Africans.”

– CAJ News