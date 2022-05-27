US offers reward for alleged Kenyan fugitives

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE United States has put a bounty of up to $1 million each on Kenyan nationals, Abdi Hussein Ahmed and Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh, for alleged transnational organised crime.

The Department of State is offering the rewards for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of the two.

Ahmed has been charged in the US with wildlife trafficking and with conspiracy to commit wildlife trafficking.

Ahmed and Saleh have also been charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Additionally, Ahmed is charged in Uganda and Kenya with violations of wildlife and customs laws.

The reward is offered under the Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Programme (TOCRP).

The TOCRP and Narcotics Rewards Programme (NRP) have helped bring more than 75 transnational criminals and major narcotics traffickers to justice since the inception of the NRP in 1986.

The department has paid more than $135 million in rewards under these programs for information leading to apprehensions and convictions.

“These actions demonstrate the Department’s commitment to supporting law enforcement efforts to bring transnational criminals to justice,” said Ned Price, US Department of State spokesperson.

– CAJ News