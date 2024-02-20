Chinese arrested for alleged illegal mining in Nigeria

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA’S anti-corruption agency has arrested two Chinese nationals for alleged illegal mining activities.

The expatriates, Xiao Yi (aged 50) and Duan Yahong (52) have been arrested in the commercial state of Lagos alongside two others suspected to be accomplices in the alleged business.

They have been identified as Mumini Jamiu and Israel Nwachukwu.

They are among 48 suspects that have been arrested for alleged illegal mining over the past two weeks.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reported that its operatives trailed the suspects to their said mining sites located in the Isolo Local Government Area of the state after days of surveillance.

Jamiu, a driver, was arrested while conveying a truck loaded with solid minerals from Kwara State to an unnamed Chinese company in Lagos.

EFCC alleges he was without lawful permit.

The agency said items recovered from the suspects include a truck containing substances suspected to be solid minerals, phones and travel documents.

“The suspects would be arraigned in court soon,” said Dele Oyewale, EFCC Head of Media and Publicity.

– CAJ News