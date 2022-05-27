Zambia to stimulate culinary tourism

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THE Zambian government is eager to promote culinary tourism because of its benefits that go beyond economic growth.

Rodney Sikumba, the Minister of Tourism, disclosed the plans after attending a conference in neighbouring Zimbabwe where African cuisines were celebrated.

The Amai’s Traditional Cook-out Competition Grand Finale that delegates attended is the initiative of First Lady of Zimbabwe, Dr (Amai) Auxilia Mnangagwa.

Zambia has a similar competition, Mastercook Zambia.

“On the premise of the Mastercook Zambia event, the government of Zambia is keen in promoting gastronomy tourism,” Sikumba said.

Culinary tourism, also called food tourism or gastronomy tourism, is the exploration of food as the purpose of tourism.

It is considered a vital component of the tourism experience.

“Culinary tourism of local cuisine will help preserve our culture, promote healthy eating habits, encourage growing of local foods which in turn ensures food security, and also expose our cuisine and delicacies to the whole world,” Sikumba said.

Mastercook Zambia provides a platform for competitors to show off their cooking skills.

During the competition the judges will assess competitors in certain areas including timing, taste, food preparation skills, service, presentation and hygiene.

The judges are professional chefs, restaurant owners and food bloggers.

– CAJ News