EMURGO spearheads Africa adoption of blockchain tech

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE launch of EMURGO Labs, a dedicated development entity for emerging Web3 technologies, is poised to unlock the potential of blockchain technology in the continent.

EMURGO Africa, the blockchain products and services provider has launched the initiative designed to support the growth of established and nascent Web2 and Web3 organisations.

Web3 is an idea for a new iteration of the World Wide Web, which incorporates concepts such as decentralisation, blockchain technologies, and token-based economics.

EMURGO Labs is anticipated to spearhead the digital transformation across borders, leveraging the transformative power of the Cardano blockchain.

It aims to empower innovation, facilitate cross-border expansion, and contribute to the overall expansion of the global blockchain ecosystem.

“The launch of EMURGO Labs marks a significant step forward in our mission to unlock the transformative potential of blockchain technology in Africa, Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council,” said Ahmed Amer, Chief Executive Officer of EMURGO Labs.

“Through comprehensive support services, strategic partnerships, and industry-leading expertise, I am confident that EMURGO Labs will become the premier destination for Web3 ventures seeking to thrive in this dynamic region,” Amer added.

EMURGO Labs pledges to deliver a broad spectrum of services, meticulously designed to meet the evolving needs of the digital era, enabling organizations to seamlessly migrate from Web2 to Web3 while also enhancing and expanding the capabilities of already established Web3 entities.

EMURGO Africa is the continent’s investment and commercial arm of Cardano, the public blockchain platform.

– CAJ News