Tech boost for Kenya restaurants

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – CUSTOMERS and restaurant staff in Kenya can now enjoy a seamless online ordering experience.

This after payment solutions provider, Pesapal, optimized Reserveport to enable direct online ordering on Uber Eats.

Reserveport is a central reservations system for all types of accommodation, flight and activity providers.

Under this arrangement, Pesapal has integrated with Uber Eats to enable direct ordering with the kitchen production system.

This integration has been piloted at Artcaffé Capital Centre and Artcaffé Village Market, with plans to roll it out to more restaurants and integrate to more food delivery apps.

“With our integration with Oracle, orders from Uber Eats are posted directly to the restaurant’s point-of-sale,” explained Pesapal Senior Software Specialist, Julia Waza.

“This means no more manual entry of orders at the cash register, eliminating expensive equipment, lost orders, and the time-consuming manual order entry process.”

Pesapal is a Gold level member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN).

Waza noted the COVID-19 pandemic ushered in an online ordering boom for restaurants.

“The industry must constantly innovate to ensure seamless online transactions and respond to emerging trends in the culinary eco-system,” she said.

Over 1 000 brands use Reserveport to grow digital sales, maximize profitability, and preserve direct consumer relationships.

– CAJ News