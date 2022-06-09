Kolisi secures digital revolution ambassadorship role

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SPRINGBOKS captain, Siya Kolisi, has partnered smart devices company, Lenovo, to drive digital change in South Africa.

The Chinese firm believes from his lifestyle, career, family, business and career ventures, Kolisi is an epitome of using resources and smart intelligent decision-making, to enable a high-performance environment for himself and those around him.

“Our partnership with Siya Kolisi is an important milestone for Lenovo,” said Lenovo General Manager, Thibault Dousson.

He said this was the first partnership of its kind in Africa, and the company believes Kolisi is the perfect candidate to help Lenovo deliver hope and change among the Southern African community.

“His ability to take action with the perspective of a better future for all, inspires us as a brand, to accelerate our inclusion and diversity initiatives, drive social impact, and enthuse continuous development through innovation,” Dousson stated.

Kolisi believes if harnessed properly, technology has the potential to improve all aspects of social, economic and cultural life.

Quoting former United Nations Secretary-general, Kofi Annan, he said this can serve as an engine for development in the 21st century.

“This is something I truly believe in for the youth of South Africa, and my partnership with Lenovo aspires to do just that,” Kolisi said.

This is the latest in a long series of brand ambassadorships for Kolisi, who is considered a global icon and national hero after the first black captain of South Africa guided the country to the World Cup in 2019.

The Kolisi Foundation, which is co-founded by Siya and his wife, Rachel, aspires to change the narratives of inequality in South Africa with its focus areas being education, sports, gender-based violence, and food security.

– CAJ News