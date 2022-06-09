OPPO Reno7 5G: The gaming master

HIGHLIGHTS:

HIG-QUALITY display: 6.4” AMOLED display for an immersive viewing experience.

* AI Frame Rate Stabiliser: Predicts refresh rate and temperature changes in advance, and compensates for smoother gameplay

* Ultra Touch Response: Reno7 5G can increase touch sampling rates up to 180Hz depending on game scenarios

* Quick Startup: New OPPO smartphone identifies your favourite games and keeps them active in the background so you can jump straight back into the action

* Mega battery: 4,500mAh battery with 65W SUPERVOOCTM offers two hours of gaming from just five minutes of charge

* RAM Expansion: Convert part of the phone’s available ROM to RAM in preset amounts to keep games running smoothly

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPO’s new Reno7 5G smartphone is a gamer’s dream, equipped with enough advanced hardware and clever features to keep even the most intense gameplay running smoother and longer.

The phone is equipped with a high-quality 6.4” AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate that’s certified for Netflix and Amazon HD streaming. Its touch sampling rate is set at a standard 120Hz, but OPPO’s Ultra Touch Response function can identify certain in-game

scenarios and increase the rate to up to a rapid-fire 180HzHz in order to accelerate the touch response time.

An AI Frame Rate Stabiliser* can also predict the frame rate and temperature change of the device in advance, and compensate accordingly to avoid unsteady frame rates for smoother gameplay.

The Reno7 5G streamlines the gaming experience with a Quick Startup** feature that identifies your most frequently played and favourite games, and keeps them active in the background while using other apps or making calls, This allows users to jump straight back into respective game home pages with just one click.

Despite its ultra-slim design of only 7.81mm thick, the Reno7 5G packs a large 4,500mAh battery with 65W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging capability.

The device can be charged to 100% in around 35 minutes***, and just five minutes of charging will give you enough battery for two hours of gaming.

At the heart of Reno7 5G is an integrated MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC chipset, which includes support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 ensuring faster connectivity, while a unique Multi-cooling System maintains antenna performance while ensuring heat is dissipated with minimal impact to gaming or streaming.

The phone comes with a large 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM configuration as standard, but with OPPO’s self-developed RAM Expansion technology users can convert part of available ROM to virtual RAM by enabling the function. RAM Expansion also offers the freedom to choose just how much/ RAM is needed, with options for 2GB, 3GB, and 5GB expansion available. Even with multiple apps running, games will be kept running nice and smoothly.

*AI Frame Rate Stabilizer is only available on LOLM, Mobile Legend, Free Fire, PUBG, Subway Surfers, Call of Duty Mobile, and Genshin Impact; Functionality and availability may vary depending on your jurisdiction due to differences in applicable laws, government policies, and terms of service for specific games.

** Quick Startup needs to be manually turned on to use, and functionality and availability may vary depending on your jurisdiction due to differences in applicable laws, government policies, Android policies and terms of service for specific games. Ultra Touch Response is only supported on LOLM and PUBG.

– CAJ News