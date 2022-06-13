International airlines set sights on Mother City

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Cape Town Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – FLIGHTS to Cape Town are poised for a major increase in the coming months, with no less than six airlines to start, resume or expand flights to the coastal South African city.

United Airlines began operating their year-round Newark/ New York -CPT route on June 5.

They have also applied to operate three flights per week from Dulles to Cape Town.

Air Belgium plans to operate a seasonal Brussels-CPT route starting in September, with two flights per week.

Virgin Atlantic will resume operations of their London Heathrow – CPT starting end of October, with daily flights.

Delta Airlines will operate a triangular route from Atlanta-Johannesburg- CPT starting also in October 2022.

They have also applied to operate three flights weekly from Atlanta-CPT from November.

Condor will resume operations of their Frankfurt-CPT route starting October 4, with three flights per week.

KLM recently expanded frequencies on their CPT-Amsterdam route to six times per week.

This will return to a daily service from July 11 and will further expand to ten times per week from October.

Air Mauritius plans to operate a direct flight to CPT, with two flights per week starting November.

Cape Town, affectionately known as the Mother City, is a major tourism destination.

In addition, it is South Africa’s second main economic centre and Africa’s third main economic hub city.

– CAJ News