FlySafair offers Telegram support after WhatsApp turbulence

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE aviation sector has not been spared the concerns rising after new terms of service announced by WhatsApp last week.

There is outcry around new updates to the WhatsApp terms of services, which will see users having to agree to allow the platform to share user data with parent company Facebook from February 8 or lose access to

their accounts.

The proposed change has sparked worldwide controversy with several companies and influential individuals announcing moves to rival messaging platforms like Telegram and Signal.

In response to that, South African local low-cost airline, FlySafair, has announced the launch of a Telegram customer support channel.

“The platform was an immediate hit,” said Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.

“We have a lot of customers actively using it but we realise that many may have concerns regarding these recent updates.”

FlySafair will launch a customer service facility on Telegram this week.

A Telegram Boarding Pass solution is also in development.

Gordon said details of customers’ travel plans were personal and the airline was required to use a fair deal of private information to effect bookings.

“So, it’s essential that our customers feel comfortable with the channel we offer.”

In 2019, FlySafair launched functionalities that allowed customers to both receive boarding passes and access customer support via WhatsApp.

– CAJ News