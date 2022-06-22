Tough task for new Somalia government

from SAAD MUSE in Mogadishu, Somalia

Somalia Bureau

MOGADISHU, (CAJ News) – THE new government in Somalia faces a formidable task in fighting the Al-Shabaab terror group, sexual violence and implementation of economic and judicial reforms.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (66) was recently elected president, ending months of uncertainty but several crises remain.

Members of the Security Council’s committee on the sanctions regime for Somalia noted the challenges but are of the successful conclusion of presidential elections presents a renewed opportunity to cooperate and collaborate with that country’s government on important issues.

Harold Adlai Agyeman, the Ghana envoy, called for economic and judicial reforms that will bring freedom and prosperity to Somalia.

He voiced concern on the security situation and deadly attacks — mostly attributable to Al-Shabaab — especially during the period leading to the presidential elections.

The terror led to 17 000 civilians fleeing their homes in the South-West State.

Also of great concern were the recent attacks against peacekeeping troops, Agyeman said.

There have also been multiple violations involving over 2 600 children and 50 cases of rape and other forms of sexual violence by Al-Shabaab, government forces as well as clan militia and regional forces.

Michel Xavier Biang, the Gabon envoy, said an inclusive government, with the participation of women, would help advance the country’s priorities and facilitate the help of the international community in the transition process.

He voiced his support for the federal government and partners to deploy various efforts to dry up Al-Shabaab’s funding through seizures of money essential for the group’s activities.

Crises have hampered the former British colony since a civil war broke out in 1991.

– CAJ News