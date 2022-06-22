New era of gas production in Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE first gas to the main Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility in Mozambique sparks a new era of hydrocarbon growth in the Southern African country.

Mozambique is now on track to produce LNG by the end of this year.

Italian energy major, Eni, has announced the gas from the Coral South Field located in Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin offshore Mozambique.

Eni, alongside its partners ExxonMobil, the China National Petroleum Corporation, GALP, KOGAS and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos, are targeting the production of LNG for exportation to Europe and Asian markets.

African Energy Chamber (AEC) believes the development will spark a wave of gas monetization in the hydrocarbon-rich country.

Gas will drive socioeconomic development locally and across the wider region while addressing global demand for LNG in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of AEC, said the development of FLNG platforms is key to unlocking Africa’s full energy potential and in making energy poverty history across the continent through the exploitation of domestic gas resources.

“The Chamber would like to congratulate both Mozambique and Eni for the Coral-Sul FLNG milestone. This is what Africa needs: the rapid development of energy projects,” Ayuk said.

With over 600 million people across the African continent living in energy poverty and 900 million people without access to clean cooking solutions, the Coral South Field development marks a new chapter that will see the exploitation of Mozambique’s 100 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas reserves to address continental and global energy needs.

– CAJ News