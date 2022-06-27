Drugster smuggles cocaine in private parts

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – A MAN who allegedly hid drugs smuggled from Brazil in his private parts is among suspects arrested during a crackdown on drug dealers in Nigeria.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) confirmed the arrest of Igwedum Uche Benson (47) at the arrival hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

He was allegedly found in possession of cocaine weighing 47grammes concealed in his private part.

It is further alleged the suspect had swallowed 50 wraps of cocaine before departing Brazil and excreted 48 pellets in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia were he went through.

Benson allegedly handed them over to another person.

He claimed to be unable to excrete the remaining wraps at the hotel room in Addis Ababa, before boarding his flight but later excreted them in the aircraft restroom during the flight to Lagos.

NDLEA operatives also arrested one Onyekachi Chukwuma Macdonald, who is allegedly behind attempts to export 40 parcels of Methamphetamine to the United Kingdom (UK) through the Lagos airport.

His alleged freight agent, Peter Christopher Anikan was arrested earlier this month with another consignment weighing 2,05kg.

Also at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives last Friday intercepted 500 000 tablets of Tramadol, weighing 407 kg.

Same day, a Dubai-bound passenger, Alegbeleye Taiwo (21), was arrested at the departure hall of the airport with 40 ampoules of pentazocine injection.

Meanwhile, two kingpins allegedly behind the importation of two recent drug consignments from Canada concealed in vehicle containers through the Tincan seaport in Apapa, Lagos have been arrested.

Gboyega Ayoola Elegbeji was arrested with cannabis indica weighing16,5kg. Sunday Joe Oyebola was nabbed with 145kg of the same drug.

Brig. Gen. (Retired) Mohamed Buba Marwa, Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, commended the officers.

“He encouraged them and their compatriots across other formations to intensify their efforts towards achieving set goals,” Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesman, said.

– CAJ News