Dubuy.com expands Africa presence

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – DP World, the provider of smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, has expanded its e-commerce platform, Dubuy.com, in Africa.

It has launched in Ghana and Zambia in the latest roll-out of the wholesale marketplace that opens access to global supply chains for more businesses in the continent.

“Dubuy.com continues to offer African businesses new ways to trade and expand,” Mahmood Al Bastaki, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Trade, said.

The official said they were committed to providing digital infrastructure that connects economies and opens access to markets for all businesses.

“The latest launches connect our users with even more opportunities for growth,” said Al Bastaki.

Dubuy.com provides advanced technology and secure transactions for wholesale traders, connecting them safely and efficiently to international markets.

These digital tools are underpinned by DP World’s robust physical infrastructure across Africa, such as the port at Maputo (Mozambique) and its connections with East and Southern Africa.

On the West Coast, DP World currently offers port-centric logistics solutions through Senegal and Angola.

Dubuy.com is already offered in the Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and United Arab Emirates.

DP World has 295 business units in 78 countries.

With over 50 nations and a population of 1,3 billion people, Africa is seen as providing a unique opportunity for companies.

– CAJ News