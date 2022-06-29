New chipset to power next 5G devices

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE next generation of flagship smartphones will be more powerful and efficient following MediaTek’s enhancing its 5G smartphone chipset.

It has announced the Dimensity 9000+, an enhancement to the company’s top-of-the-line chipset.

Dr Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, said building on the success of the Dimensity 9000, the new version ensures that device makers always have access to the most advanced high-performance features and the latest mobile technologies.

This makes it possible for their top-tier smartphones to stand out, he added.

“With a suite of top-tier AI (artificial intelligence), gaming, multimedia, imaging and connectivity features, the Dimensity 9000+ delivers faster gameplay, seamless streaming and an all-around better user experience,” said Lee.

The Dimensity 9000+ is the latest addition to the Dimensity 9000 series of flagship smartphone chipsets, which are designed for the growing bandwidth demands of the mobile market.

The new chipset is said to provide more than a 5 percent boost in central processing unit (CPU) performance and more than 10 percent improvement in graphics processing unit (GPU) performance.

It integrates MediaTek’s fifth generation Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0) for improved AI computing capabilities in a power-efficient design.

MediaTek is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year.

– CAJ News