Cash access boost for East Africa SMEs

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THOUSANDS more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in East Africa are poised to overcome cash constraints that limit their ability to buy and sell more products.

Such hindrances ultimately deny the opportunities to grow their businesses.

Mastercard has announced that Kasha, the purpose driven digital retail and distribution platform has joined Jaza Duka, Mastercard’s micro credit digital lending platform in Africa.

The programme, launched in partnership with Unilever and KCB Bank Kenya has now expanded to include an additional 5 000 MSMEs through Kasha.

The announcement builds on Mastercard’s pledge to bring 1 billion people and 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.

The focus is on providing 25 million women entrepreneurs with the solutions they need to grow their business.

Over half Jaza Duka merchants are women.

“Mastercard understands that small businesses are the backbone of the economy, and we are long standing supporters of MSMEs,” said Shehryar Ali, Mastercard Country Manager, East Africa.

As well as expanding to reach more MSMEs with Kasha, Jaza Duka has also evolved functionality to enable topmeup, a new overdraft-based sales service linked to a Mastercard debit card.

Commenting on joining Jaza Duka, Joanna Bichsel, Kasha’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Kasha and Mastercard have a shared commitment to empower women to reach their full potential.”

Luck Ochieng, Managing Director, Unilever Kenya said, “Jaza Duka continues to go from strength to strength, having now passed Ksh 1.2 billion transactions to support micro merchants across Kenya run and grow their business

Kasha joined Mastercard’s start-up engagement programme, Startpath, in 2019.

– CAJ News