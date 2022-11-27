True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

WHEN justice (a good leader) rules a nation, everyone is glad.

When injustice (a bad leader) rules, everyone groans.

That is according to Proverbs 29:2 of the Contemporary English Version.

The Good News Translation version says: “Show me a righteous ruler and I will show you a happy people. Show me a wicked ruler and I will show you miserable people.”

This is exactly what happens when countries are ruled by wicked leaders, whose intentions are self-enrichment, power-hungry, greedy and selfish while at the same time being uncaring.

Fellow brethren, history has always been filled with dictators who ruled with an iron fist, by bringing untold suffering to their subjects.

Jehovah God detests wicked leaders.

Proverbs 16:12 states: “It is an abomination to kings (Presidents / Prime Ministers) to do evil, for the throne is established by righteousness.”

While it is not true of all rulers, majority leaders today are self-centred and wicked.

Before coming to power, some leaders have the best intentions for their fellow countrymen, but the challenge arises once they are in power.

Such leaders often find that their efforts are frustrated by infighting and power struggles.

In some instances, they end up abusing power for personal gain, to the detriment of the people.

Jeremiah 10:23 of the Contemporary English Version observes: “I know, LORD, that we humans are not in control of our own lives,” while the Good News Translation remarks: “LORD, I know that none of us are in charge of our own destiny; none of us have control over our own life.”

Imperfect humans lack the necessary wisdom and foresight to manage all their own affairs successfully.

Imagine, if people cannot direct their own steps, how can they direct the steps of a nation?

Can you see why human rulers do not have the ability to eliminate suffering?

In fact, more often than not, bad government, or rulership, is the cause of suffering!

It is evident that without Jehovah we do not have any life to talk about. Outside of Jehovah there is neither reality nor logic. There is no reason for anything.

John 15:4-5 confirms this True Gospel. Jehovah God wants His children to remain in Him, as He also remains in us.

Brothers and sisters, there is no branch that can bear fruit by itself, in fact it must remain in the vine. Neither can humans bear fruit unless we remain in Jehovah God’s house.

John 15:4-5 notes: “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.”

ABOUT BAD LEADERS

– Bad leaders lack listening skills

Remember, listening alone is a skill from Jehovah God. Without listening to people’s wants and needs, then such leaders are not at all making people feel valued.

– Bad leaders lack vision

According to surveys, happiest people work for a government with a compelling vision for the future and a clear pathway to get there. Leaders who lack vision lose focus and fail to set priorities for their people / citizens or inspire them to their best contribution. Bad leaders always exhaust their country’s civil servants with unproductive tasks that at the end of the day make no difference or impact on the citizens’ success.

– Bad leaders lie a lot

A president or prime minister, who lies is untrustworthy, no matter how good the lie sounds. There are many reasons why they lie, from poor communication skills or covering up the reality due to fear of consequences to character flaw – they were doing it for so long that it became a habit.

– Bad leaders disrespect their citizens

– Bad leaders believe they are never wrong. Yet, admitting to mistakes is a sign that it’s safe to take smart risks

– Bad leaders do not want to accept responsibility

– Bad leaders are usually unpredictable. They are unpredictable, inconsistent presidents or prime ministers and are hard to work with

– Bad leaders always overpromise

Proverbs 29:12 notes: “If a ruler listens to falsehood, all his officials will be wicked.”

Bad leaders have too much pride, yet Jehovah says in Proverbs 16:18, “Pride goes before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

