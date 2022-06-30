Charumbira new president of Pan-African Parliament

by AKANI CHAUKE

News Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE traditional leader, Fortune Charumbira, has been voted President of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) following an election held in neighbouring South Africa.

He becomes the first president of the parliament to emerge from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc since its founding in 2004.

The adoption of a policy to rotate the presidency of the South African-based PAP paved way for Charumbira’s election, who was unopposed.

The 60-year-old takes over from Algerian Bouras Djamel, who led in an Acting role after Roger Nkodo Dang’s latest three-year term ended in May of 2021.

The election of new leader followed the lapse of Dang’s term failed as the different blocs differed over the process.

Charumbira, who is the President of the Chief’s Council in Zimbabwe, thus faces a formidable task to retain unity in the PAP.

Earlier this week, African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, called for unity.

“We need you to unite so as to achieve the goal of a developed and prosperous Africa,” he said at the opening ceremony in Midrand.

“We are aware challenges are there but when we try everything and unite towards one Africa, we will achieve our goal for the people of Africa,” Mahamat said.

Mahamat presided as Charumbira took his seat.

PAP is the legislative arm of the 55-member African Union (AU).

– CAJ News